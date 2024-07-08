Eugene Robinson leaves Oxbow

Eugene Robinson has left Oxbow after 36 years. In a personal essay on his substack Robinson detailed his leaving the band. He stated, in part, "While I don't feel that my life is being threatened, my physical life, I do feel, under the weight of irreconcilable differences, none of them aesthetic or musical, that I now must leave OXBOW. Recent circumstances have caused me several dark nights of the soul and while it feels/seems crazy to kill my involvement in that which I started, I think it necessary so that maybe a kind of healing can take place that will make OXBOW a comfortable place for me to be again. If not, then not."

Since Robinson is the singer and founder of the band, it likely signifies the end of the group. If anything develops, we will let you know.