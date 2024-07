11 hours ago by John Gentile

About six months ago, Conde Nast media, the owner of Pitchfork, announced that it was going to fold Pitchfork into GQ. it also laid off a number of editors. Recently, Conde Nast stated that the "folding" was a "misunderstanding" and that Pitchfork will remain its own publication. They also announced two new editors. Mano Sundaresan, who founded the music blog No Bells, is the new Head of Editorial Content. You can readGQs interview with Sundaresan here.