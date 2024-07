4 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto-based emo/screamo band Treehouse of Horror have announced that they will be releasing a new record. It is called because our days are numbered and will be out on July 14. The band has also released their first and only single from the record called “let’s pretend”. Treehouse of Horror released their split with boxcutter and Please Don’t Crash, What Good Does Getting Angry Do?, in 2023 and released their EP Songs We Wrote in 2022. Check out the song below.