Episode #654 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John catches up with Buzz Osborne of the Melvins and Roy Mayorga of Nausea, Amebix, and Ministry to talk about the new Melvins album Tarantula Heart and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
