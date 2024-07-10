Baby Got Back Talk have announced US tour dates for later this month. Harper’s Landing will be joining them on the majority of dates. Baby Got Back Talk released their multimedia project Articulate At That Level earlier this year and released their EP Wince, Repeat in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 12
|South Whitney Pizza
|Hartford, CT
|w/Harper’s Landing, Keep Moving, Cat Crash
|Jul 13
|Bowery Electric
|New York, NY
|w/White Visitation, Standby, Sleeping Witch and Saturn, Bad Timing
|Jul 16
|Burlington Bar
|Chicago, IL
|w/Bur Junia, Harper’s Landing
|Jul 18
|Replay Lounge
|Lawrence, KS
|w/Harper’s Landing, Decisive Drama, Zuzu’s Petals
|Jul 20
|Moshmellow
|St. Louis, MO
|w/The Dreaded Laramie, Pinksqueeze