Baby Got Back Talk announce US tour

Baby Got Back Talk
Baby Got Back Talk have announced US tour dates for later this month. Harper’s Landing will be joining them on the majority of dates. Baby Got Back Talk released their multimedia project Articulate At That Level earlier this year and released their EP Wince, Repeat in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 12South Whitney PizzaHartford, CTw/Harper’s Landing, Keep Moving, Cat Crash
Jul 13Bowery ElectricNew York, NYw/White Visitation, Standby, Sleeping Witch and Saturn, Bad Timing
Jul 16Burlington BarChicago, ILw/Bur Junia, Harper’s Landing
Jul 18Replay LoungeLawrence, KSw/Harper’s Landing, Decisive Drama, Zuzu’s Petals
Jul 20MoshmellowSt. Louis, MOw/The Dreaded Laramie, Pinksqueeze