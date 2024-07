Cliffdiver announce new album, share “goin’ for the garbage plate” (ft. Stoph of Carpool)

2 hours ago by Em Moore

Cliffdiver have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called birdwatching and will be out on September 20 via SideOneDummy. The band has also released a new song called “goin’ for the garbage plate” that features Stoph Colasanto of Carpool. Cliffdiver released their album Exercise Your Demons in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.