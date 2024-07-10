Cliffdiver announce new album, share “goin’ for the garbage plate” (ft. Stoph of Carpool)

by Em Moore
Cliffdiver have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called birdwatching and will be out on September 20 via SideOneDummy. The band has also released a new song called “goin’ for the garbage plate” that features Stoph Colasanto of Carpool. Cliffdiver released their album Exercise Your Demons in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
birdwatching Tracklist
1. thirty flirty and thriving!!!
2. dayz gone
3. team fight tactics
4. lord have mercer
5. black lodge breakfast burrito (limited time only)
6. midnight mass
7. guitar pro 5 theme
8. CLIFFDRIVER
9. would tho
10. baby billy's bible bonkers
11. goin' for the garbage plate (feat. Carpool)
12. i reckon u might could i s'pose