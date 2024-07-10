Spy release Audiotree Live Session

Spy have released their Audiotree Live session. The band played “Do What I Can”, “Koniec”, “Big Man”, and “Surveilled” off their 2023 album Satisfaction as well as “Exceptional American”, “Afraid of Everything”, and “Labor Dispute” from their 2021 EP Habitual Offender and “Bootlicker” and “Violent Majority” from their 2020 EP Service Weapon. They also played “Mob” from Flatspot Records’ compilation album The Extermination Vol. 4 which came out in 2023. Check out the session in full below.