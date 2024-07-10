Episode #655 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John caught up with Josh of The Raging Nathans and Rad Girlfriend Records to talk about the band, the label, The Dopamines, John Hinkley, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
