Pillow Queens announce North American tour

Pillow Queens
by Tours

Pillow Queens have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on July 12. Pillow Queens released their album Name Your Sorrow earlier this year and we spoke to vocalist and guitarist Pamela Connolly about it in May. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 05Hopscotch FestivalRaleigh, NC
Sep 07Songbyrd Music HouseWashington, DC
Sep 08Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Sep 10Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Sep 11Mahall’sLakewood, OH
Sep 12Longboat HallToronto, ON
Sep 14Fono FestivalQuebec City, QC
Sep 25TroubadourWest Hollywood, CA
Sep 27Ohana FestivalDana Point, CA
Sep 29Rickshaw StopSan Francisco, CA
Oct 01Madame Lou’sSeattle, WA
Oct 02Show BarPortland, OR
Oct 03The PearlVancouver, BC