Pillow Queens have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on July 12. Pillow Queens released their album Name Your Sorrow earlier this year and we spoke to vocalist and guitarist Pamela Connolly about it in May. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 05
|Hopscotch Festival
|Raleigh, NC
|Sep 07
|Songbyrd Music House
|Washington, DC
|Sep 08
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Sep 10
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 11
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|Sep 12
|Longboat Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 14
|Fono Festival
|Quebec City, QC
|Sep 25
|Troubadour
|West Hollywood, CA
|Sep 27
|Ohana Festival
|Dana Point, CA
|Sep 29
|Rickshaw Stop
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 01
|Madame Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 02
|Show Bar
|Portland, OR
|Oct 03
|The Pearl
|Vancouver, BC