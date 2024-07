1 hour ago by John Gentile

On September 11, G.I.S.M. will release a DVD compilation of various live, studio, and experimental footage. As part of the package, the DVD includes the "Repami Kakakuon Gunrushi 911" film made by G.I.S.M.'s departed vocalist, Sakevi Yokoyama. Other unreleased material is also included in the package. That's out via the band's BeastArts and you can see the trailer below.