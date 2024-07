5 hours ago by Em Moore

Illuminati Hotties have released a lyric video for their new song “Power”. The video was created by Aris Cline. The song is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out on August 23 via Snack Shack Tracks / Hopeless Records. Illuminati Hotties will be touring North America this fall and released their album Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the video below.