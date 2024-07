4 hours ago by John Gentile

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the final Crass gig- July 11, 1984. The band has released an audience recording of the gig, which was a miner's benefit in Aberdare. You can hear the gig below. Since the band transferred The Crassical Collection to OLI records, the band has been focusing on archive material and re-releasing recordings/items from Crass' history.