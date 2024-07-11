NYC's Bluestockings starts hosting punk events

Anonymous Source, Posted by 3 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Bluestockings Bookstore is NYC's oldest feminist bookshop. Recently, the store began hosting in-store live music events, due in part to the closure of ABC No Rio (and other similar event spots). The events will run under the banner "Punks Take Bluestocking." The store will now host a monthly showcase of Black and POC punk bands, with special emphasis on booking women and trans people. The first show was a split launch event for Bianca Xunise's graphic novel Punk Rock Karaoke, with music by Honeychild Coleman, Cristy Road, and Speakeasy. The all music launch of Punks Take Bluestockings Series will feature The Plutarchs, Virginia Woolf, Suzuki Methyd, and Sangre on July 28th at the store in NYC. More events are expected to follow on a monthly basis.