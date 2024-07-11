Episode #656 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Spike of Me First and The Gimme Gimmes stops by to talk to John and Em about the band’s new album, quinceañeras, how they choose which songs to cover, and so much more. He also sticks around to talk about the news including the trailer for the upcoming docuseries How Music Got Free, the US DOJ Ticketmaster Antitrust lawsuit, and Morrissey re-releasing albums. Listen to the episode below!
