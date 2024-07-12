Nu House Studios releases 'Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING' benefit comp

Nu House Studios has released their new compilation album Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING. The album is available on Bandcamp with the base $10 going to the Doctors Without Borders Emergency Relief Fund which provides medical aid to regions undergoing humanitarian crises including Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti. Additional profits will go to the studio’s Trans Musician Fund which goes toward covering the studio costs so trans artists can create their art. Several tracks were mixed by Aki and James and James mastered the album. The artwork was created by Nat Lacuna of The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir. We spoke to Aki and James about the studio, the comp, the Trans Musician Fund, and so much more last month. Read part 1 here and part 2 here. Check out the comp below.