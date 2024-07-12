Polaris Music Prize short list announced

The Polaris Music Prize has announced the short list for 2024. The jury voted for these 10 albums to advance out of the 40 album strong long list which was announced last month. The albums on the short list are Set Your Pussy Free by NOBRO, Blame My Ex by The Beaches, INFINITY CLUB by BAMBII, The Flower That Knew by DijahSB, 99 Nights by Charlotte Cardin, Motewolonuwok by Jeremy Dutcher, Inuktitut by Elisapie, Diamond Jubilee by Cindy Lee, The Returner by Allison Russell, and Panic by TOBi. The winner of the prize will be announced at the Polaris Gala which will take place at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario on September 17. See the announcement video below.