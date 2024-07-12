Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
London, UK-based Level Up Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Sonic Boom Six, Mustard Plug, The JB Conspiracy, Omnigone, Till I’m Bones, Operation Ibis, The Pisdicables, Captain Accident, Chris Murray, Eat The Evidence, Fidget and The Twitchers, King’s Alias, Bossmags, Harijan, Joystick!, Andy B and The World, Prize Dink Camp, Dakka Skanks, and Eager Tiger will be playing the festival. Level Up Fest will take place on July 26-28 at New Cross Inn in London, UK.