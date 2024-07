3 hours ago by John Gentile

No Doubt have released a deluxe, double LP version of Rocksteady. The new edition is out via Interscope and is part of the subscription based "Interscope vinyl collective." The new version has the original album and the bonus tracks that were previously available on the deluxe 2xCD version of the album: “Underneath It All - Radio 1 Live Acoustic Version,” “New Friend,” “A Real Love Survives - Rock Steady Remix,” and “A Rock Steady Vibe - Rock Steady Remix.”