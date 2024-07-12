Gaslight Anthem re-mix 'History Books' and add bonus tracks

Gaslight Anthem have re-released 2023's History Books . The new version is remixed and includes five bonus tracks. You can listen to the album here . The band kicks off a summer tour this week.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - HISTORY BOOKS TOUR 2024

JULY

13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival †

26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom +

27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union +

28 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House +

30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo +

31 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +

AUGUST

2 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield +

3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim +

4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park +

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +

9 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas +

13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ‡

14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works ‡

16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage ‡

18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡

20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ‡

21 – New York, NY – Central Park ‡

23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡

24 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre ‡

25 – Toronto, ON – History ‡

27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡

29 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Indoors ‡

30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡

31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall ‡

SEPTEMBER

1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ‡

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now † (SOLD OUT)

† Festival Appearance

+ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil

‡ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and Pinkshift