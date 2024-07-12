Gaslight Anthem re-mix 'History Books' and add bonus tracks

Gaslight Anthem have re-released 2023's History Books. The new version is remixed and includes five bonus tracks. You can listen to the album here. The band kicks off a summer tour this week.
THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - HISTORY BOOKS TOUR 2024
JULY
13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival †
26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom +
27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union +
28 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House +
30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo +
31 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +
AUGUST
2 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield +
3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim +
4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park +
6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +
9 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +
10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +
11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas +
13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ‡
14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works ‡
16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage ‡
18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡
20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ‡
21 – New York, NY – Central Park ‡
23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡
24 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre ‡
25 – Toronto, ON – History ‡
27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡
29 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Indoors ‡
30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡
31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall ‡
SEPTEMBER
1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ‡
15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now † (SOLD OUT)
† Festival Appearance
+ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
‡ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and Pinkshift