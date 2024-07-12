Our Lambrini Girls ticket giveaway closes on July 19! Don’t forget to enter to win two tickets to their upcoming Toronto show at the Garrison on July 24 with Shiv and the Carvers opening.

If you want to be the lucky winner of these tickets, send an email to podcast@punknews.org telling us your favourite Lambrini Girls tune and why you want to go to the show. Winners will be chosen randomly. To be eligible you MUST be over 19 years of age and live either in Toronto or in the Greater Toronto Area. You have until July 19 to enter! Good luck!!