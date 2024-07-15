Listen to the new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown by Bad Mary!

Today we are very excited to bring you the premiere of the new EP by New York punk rockers Bad Mary ! The EP is called Better(er) Days and finds the band revisiting six tracks from their debut album Better Days to celebrate its 10th anniversary. We caught up with bassist Mike Staub and guitarist David Henderson to hear their thoughts on the tracks. Better(er) Days will be out everywhere on July 16 and you can pre-order it right here . Listen to the EP a day early and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

Better(er) Days Track-By-Track Breakdown Losing Control

A song about being lost where you are, no matter how you try to fit in or how you may think you fit into normal life, it may not be for you. The woman in the song has a normal life, a good family, but has had this undying need to leave and break away from the normalcy. Sadly, it doesn’t matter how far away we go or what faces we put on, that it’s almost an impossibility to escape who we are inside. And this constant push and pull can destroy us, make us feel like we’re going to explode. - Mike Staub, bassist

Hangover

This is actually a love song. It’s about wanting to be with someone in the rough moments, the times when things are not fun. It’s not always going to be a party, are you going to want to hang with me the next morning? - David Henderson, guitarist

Better Days

A Millennial battle cry. Just so often things don’t work out the way we planned or had hoped. Always feeling like we’ve missed out on the better of days. Even when we think we have things figured out, life has a way of turning a sunny day into a disaster, and when it rains it pours… hence the “I can’t turn my lights on” line. It’s also a pushback against toxic positivity as the advice for many of of going through a rough time is “just be positive”yeah ok… thanks dude. I’m sure that’ll help. - Mike Staub, bassist

Don’t Know Where the Line Is

You know when someone says to you, “calm down” or “you’re overreacting” in the middle of an argument or whatever? Yeah, it’s about that feeling. - David Henderson, guitarist

Forget About It

The secret to this song is that it is a response to Meatloaf’s “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” - but it has taken on a life of its own - sometimes, simple is better. - David Henderson, guitarist

Ninja

This is based on Puccini’s Madame Butterfly - which ends with a suicide, but I figured, what would happen if Cio-Cio San doesn’t kill herself, but sets out for revenge instead - ok, yeah, high-concept. And the solo is from her aria, “Un bel di, vedremo” - David Henderson, guitarist