Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by the World’s Greatest Band Devon Kay and The Solutions! The video is for their song “Escape From The City” which is a cover of the song composed by Jun Senoue and performed by Ted Poley and Tony Harnell for the Sonic Adventure 2 video game. The video was directed and edited by Devon Kay. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, Devon said,



“We hope this music video reaches Ben Schwartz. The voice of Sonic the Hedgehog. That dude is so ska-coded that if he hears this he'll likely take it to Paramount Plus and demand it be featured in the Amy Rose spinoff series that is inevitable and deserved. If you want a more serious answer everyone in the world should see this art.

Every time we play this song I refer to it as an "obscure video game cover" which it definitely is NOT. People lose their minds. Granted our version is probably the best version so that helps. Sonic fans are everywhere. Going fast is universal. Universal Fast-Care for All.

I've wanted to do a Video Game EP for a long time. This band is a band of video game players… Like everyone on this planet at this point. Video games are art to me. I don't watch a ton of movies… Not a reader… Love me some video games though. It started as a bigger project but we widdled it down to these two songs, for now. If this incredible product we've put together sells then I would confidently say you can see a full release of VG tunes. Tell us you want that. Thank you.”