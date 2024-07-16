Chat Pile announce new album, share “I Am Dog Now” video, to tour North America

Chat Pile have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cool World and will be out on October 11 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for their new song “I Am Dog Now” which was directed by Will Mecca. Additionally, Chat Pile has announced North American tour dates for November with Agriculture, Porcelain, Mamaleek, Traindodge, and Thirdface joining them on select dates. Chat Pile released God's Country in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.