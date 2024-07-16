Chat Pile announce new album, share “I Am Dog Now” video, to tour North America

Chat Pile
by

Chat Pile have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cool World and will be out on October 11 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for their new song “I Am Dog Now” which was directed by Will Mecca. Additionally, Chat Pile has announced North American tour dates for November with Agriculture, Porcelain, Mamaleek, Traindodge, and Thirdface joining them on select dates. Chat Pile released God's Country in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Cool World Tracklist

I Am Dog Now

Shame

Frownland

Funny Man

Camcorder

Tape

The New World

Masc

Milk of Human Kindness

No Way Out

DateCityVenueDetails
November 01 Oklahoma City, OK89th Streetwith Agriculture, Porcelain 
November 02 Columbia, MOThe Blue Notewith Agriculture, Porcelain 
 November 03 Omaha, NEThe Waiting Roomwith Agriculture, Porcelain 
November 05 Chicago, ILThalia Hallwith Agriculture, Porcelain 
 November 06 Minneapolis, MNFine Linewith Agriculture, Porcelain 
 November 08 Lakewood, OHMahall’swith Agriculture, Porcelain 
November 09 Detroit, MIThe Majestic Theatrewith Agriculture, Porcelain 
 November 11 Toronto, ONThe Concert Hallwith Agriculture, Porcelain 
 November 12 Montreal, QCThéâtre Fairmountwith Agriculture, Porcelain 
November 14 Burlington, VTShowcase Lounge at Higher Groundwith Mamaleek, Traindodge
 November 15 Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Churchwith Mamaleek, Traindodge 
November 16 New York, NY(Le) Poisson Rougewith Mamaleek, Traindodge 
November 17 Boston, MAThe Sinclairwith Mamaleek, Traindodge 
November 19 Baltimore, MDMetro Gallerywith Mamaleek, thirdface
November 20 Richmond, VAThe Broadberrywith Mamaleek, thirdface
November 21 Greensboro, NCHangar 1819with Mamaleek, thirdface 
November 22 Nashville, TNThe Endwith Mamaleek, thirdface 