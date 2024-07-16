Chat Pile announce new album, share “I Am Dog Now” video, to tour North America

by Em Moore
Chat Pile have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cool World and will be out on October 11 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for their new song “I Am Dog Now” which was directed by Will Mecca. Additionally, Chat Pile has announced North American tour dates for November with Agriculture, Porcelain, Mamaleek, Traindodge, and Thirdface joining them on select dates. Chat Pile released God's Country in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Cool World Tracklist
I Am Dog Now
Shame
Frownland
Funny Man
Camcorder
Tape
The New World
Masc
Milk of Human Kindness
No Way Out
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|November 01
|Oklahoma City, OK
|89th Street
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 02
|Columbia, MO
|The Blue Note
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 03
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 05
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 06
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 08
|Lakewood, OH
|Mahall’s
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 09
|Detroit, MI
|The Majestic Theatre
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 11
|Toronto, ON
|The Concert Hall
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 12
|Montreal, QC
|Théâtre Fairmount
|with Agriculture, Porcelain
|November 14
|Burlington, VT
|Showcase Lounge at Higher Ground
|with Mamaleek, Traindodge
|November 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|with Mamaleek, Traindodge
|November 16
|New York, NY
|(Le) Poisson Rouge
|with Mamaleek, Traindodge
|November 17
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|with Mamaleek, Traindodge
|November 19
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Gallery
|with Mamaleek, thirdface
|November 20
|Richmond, VA
|The Broadberry
|with Mamaleek, thirdface
|November 21
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|with Mamaleek, thirdface
|November 22
|Nashville, TN
|The End
|with Mamaleek, thirdface