Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Ultrabomb! The video is for their song “Who Knows” and features footage from Bob Sweeney, Amanda Renee, CFredrics, Kyle Noseworthy, and PhilsaThrill. The video was edited by Bert Gragg. Speaking to Punknews, Greg Norton said,



“‘Who Knows’ is an examination of how we see others, and how they see us. Everyone has their own perception of reality. What matters to me, may not matter to you. It’s an everyday truth. Who knows UltraBomb? I hope you will soon. I know we are playing some of the best punk rock on the planet right now. I know, so will you. Thanks for checking us out.”

”Who Knows” is off their album Dying To Smile which was released earlier this year. Watch the video below!