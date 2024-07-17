Sticker Mule sends customers pro-Trump e-mail, urges people to buy Trump t-shirts

Here's a weird one. As you know, Punk rock and stickers are interlocked with many, many, many bands using stickers as a means of promotion and cheap merchandise. Sticker Mule is one of the largest sticker producers in USA and is a common manufacturer of punk band stickers. Following the Trump shooting, Sticker Mule, perhaps surprisingly, sent out a mass e-mail to thousands of customers wherein Sticker Mule owner/co-founder Anthony Constantino clearly stated that he supported Donald Trump. He also urged people to use the company's shirt printing services to make Pro-Trump t-shirts.

Numerous bands issued statements in regards to the e-mail. Dominic Davi stated: "So long Sticker Mule. Thanks for all the stickers." Boris the Sprinkler showed one of their stickers and stated: "And just to clarify… this is not a product of Sticker Mule! It is Sticker Guy!" Metal booking agent Nathan Carson stated: "Sticker Mule is the latest, but U-Line did the same thing a few years ago. FYI." We'll let you know if anything develops.