South Bend, Indiana's River Rats are releasing a new CD ep. It's called Enchantment and it's the physical version of a previously release digital-only set. That's out at the end of July and you can hear it below. The band is working on a follow up EP right now.

The band has a few shows coming up: Elkhart Indiana on 7/26; South Bend Indiana on 7/27; Buchanan MI on 9/13; Indianapolis Indiana on 9/14 for Punk Rock Night at the Melody Inn