The Last Gang release video for “Madness”

The Last Gang have released a video for "Madness." That's off Obscene Daydreams out via Fat Wreck Chords on September 20. In a press release, singer Brenna Red stated: " “Madness” is different than anything we’ve released. It’s a ‘90s-esque grungy sort of rocker, and the only love song TLG has ever written. It was the second to last demo we introduced during the writing process, and it immediately felt like it was going somewhere. Of course, we had not thought of it being the first single for the album at that time. Simple but catchy, this story of hysterical-lunatic love is a good representation of the diversity of songs on the new record." You can see the video below.