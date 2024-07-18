The Scally Cap Brats reunite, release live video

Anonymous Source, Posted by 14 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

After a 9-year hiatus, The Scally Cap Brats reunited in Ottawa, ON for the 30th anniversary of the Dominion Tavern. As part of the reunion, the band recorded a video of their track "Our Storied Past". The band stated: "The Scally Cap Brats are back together after a long 9-year hiatus. It was never meant to be that long, but COVID put a wrench in our original plans and then a band member had to deal with a serious, life-threatening illness… '18th to 21st' is a song about the love of music, and about remembering the good times we've all shared together. The lyrics were inspired by a trip our mandolin player took to Boston in 2013. He saw Cock Sparrer, Rancid, Far From Finished, and others on that trip and if you listen closely to the lyrics you'll hear some references to all those bands and more."

You can see the video below.