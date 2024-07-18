Iron Maiden has entered the cooler arena

Recently, we reported that Slayer and Igloo had entered into a monumental partnership wherein Igloo released Slayer branded coolers that also utilized Slayer imagery. Well, the world of metal band coolers has doubled. Now, there is a line of Iron Maiden coolers. The maiden line includes seven different coolers that use different Iron Maiden album covers. A few of them have internal speakers so you can "run for the hills" or "die with your boots on" while regulating the temperature of your ham and cheese sandwich. Those run $174.95, though the non-speakers ones that provide visual-only maiden excitement run $54.95.