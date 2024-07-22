Propagandhi post update from studio

Propagandhi recently took to Instagram to share an update from the studio. The band stated that they are recording at Private Ear Recordings in Winnipeg with John Paul Peters and Catie. The band’s post reads,



”Here’s us looking sharp @privateearrecording with engineer @jppetersmusic and asssistant engineer Catie celebrating shortly after having our minds blown witnessing Jordo rip it up on his mighty drums! This next record is going to be top notch!! “We want more drum fills, please! How about a really long wicked roll that goes into two more rolls and then into another super roll, thanks!”

John Paul Peters also posted an update of the recording on Instagram which reads in part,



What a week. Drums#1 Wrapped! Thanks for the slammin’ takes.”

Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. You see the posts in full below.