Origami Angel announce new album, share video for two new songs and tour dates (US and BC)

Origami Angel have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Feeling Not Found and will be out on September 27 via Counter Intuitive Records. The band has released a music video for their two new songs “Dirty Mirror Selfie” (directed by Britain Weyant) and “Where Blue Light Blooms” (directed by Kay Dargen). Origami Angel have also announced US and BC tour dates for this fall with Arm’s Length, Macseal, and Forests supporting. The band released their EPs re:turn and DE:PART in 2022 and released their mixtape The Brightest Days in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.