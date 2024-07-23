Origami Angel announce new album, share video for two new songs and tour dates (US and BC)

Origami Angel have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Feeling Not Found and will be out on September 27 via Counter Intuitive Records. The band has released a music video for their two new songs “Dirty Mirror Selfie” (directed by Britain Weyant) and “Where Blue Light Blooms” (directed by Kay Dargen). Origami Angel have also announced US and BC tour dates for this fall with Arm’s Length, Macseal, and Forests supporting. The band released their EPs re:turn and DE:PART in 2022 and released their mixtape The Brightest Days in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Feeling Not Found Tracklist
Lost Signal
Dirty Mirror Selfie
Where Blue Light Blooms
Viral
Underneath My Skin
Wretched Trajectory
AP Revisionist History
Living Proof
Fruit Wine
Sixth Cents (Get It?)
Secondgradefoofight
HM07 Waterfall
Higher Road
Feeling Not Found
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Thu 10/24
|Nashville, TN
|Eastside Bowl
|Fri 10/25
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade - Heaven
|Sat 10/26
|Orlando, FL
|The Beacham (Half House)
|Mon 10/28
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|Tue 10/29
|Fort Worth, TX
|Tulips
|Thu 10/31
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile
|Fri 11/1
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|Sat 11/2
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|Sun 11/3
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA Sidestage
|Tue 11/5
|Roseville, CA
|Goldfields Roseville
|Wed 11/6
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|Fri 11/8
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Sat 11/9
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Sun 11/10
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox
|Wed 11/13
|Denver, CO
|Gothic Theatre
|Fri 11/15
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|Sat 11/16
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|Sun 11/17
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrews Hall
|Tue 11/19
|Lakewood, OH
|The Roxy at Mahalls
|Thu 11/21
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|Fri 11/22
|Philadelphia, PA
|TLA
|Sun 11/24
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall