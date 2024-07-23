Origami Angel announce new album, share video for two new songs and tour dates (US and BC)

Origami Angel
by

Origami Angel have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Feeling Not Found and will be out on September 27 via Counter Intuitive Records. The band has released a music video for their two new songs “Dirty Mirror Selfie” (directed by Britain Weyant) and “Where Blue Light Blooms” (directed by Kay Dargen). Origami Angel have also announced US and BC tour dates for this fall with Arm’s Length, Macseal, and Forests supporting. The band released their EPs re:turn and DE:PART in 2022 and released their mixtape The Brightest Days in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Feeling Not Found Tracklist

Lost Signal

Dirty Mirror Selfie

Where Blue Light Blooms

Viral

Underneath My Skin

Wretched Trajectory

AP Revisionist History

Living Proof

Fruit Wine

Sixth Cents (Get It?)

Secondgradefoofight

HM07 Waterfall

Higher Road

Feeling Not Found

DateCityVenue
Thu 10/24Nashville, TNEastside Bowl
Fri 10/25Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade - Heaven
Sat 10/26Orlando, FLThe Beacham (Half House)
Mon 10/28Austin, TXMohawk
Tue 10/29Fort Worth, TXTulips
Thu 10/31Mesa, AZThe Nile
Fri 11/1Pomona, CAThe Glass House
Sat 11/2Pomona, CAThe Glass House
Sun 11/3San Diego, CASOMA Sidestage
Tue 11/5Roseville, CAGoldfields Roseville
Wed 11/6San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
Fri 11/8Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre
Sat 11/9Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre
Sun 11/10Seattle, WAShowbox
Wed 11/13Denver, COGothic Theatre
Fri 11/15St. Louis, MODelmar Hall
Sat 11/16Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
Sun 11/17Detroit, MISt. Andrews Hall
Tue 11/19Lakewood, OHThe Roxy at Mahalls
Thu 11/21Boston, MABig Night Live
Fri 11/22Philadelphia, PATLA
Sun 11/24New York, NYWebster Hall