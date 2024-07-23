Kitchener/Waterloo/Windsor-based hardcore punks Bad Egg and Bristol-based hardcore punks Perp Walk have announced that they will be touring Ontario and Quebec together this September. These will be Perp Walk’s debut Canadian shows. The poster was created by @churchfarts. Bad Egg released Century Egg earlier this year. Perp Walk released The Chain of Infection and Permacrisis in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 10
|Dominion House Tavern
|Windsor, ON
|Sep 11
|Revive Karaoke Bar
|Waterloo, ON
|Sep 12
|The Dog Pit
|London, ON
|Sep 13
|Avant-Garde Bat
|Ottawa, ON
|Sep 14
|Microbrasserie Hop Station
|Coaticook, QC
|Sep 15
|The Traxide
|Montreal, QC
|Sep 17
|Taverne Royale
|Trois-Riviere, QC
|Sep 18
|Dock Ellis
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 19
|Vertagogo
|Hamilton, ON