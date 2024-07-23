Bad Egg and Perp Walk to tour Ontario and Quebec

Bad Egg and Perp Walk to tour Ontario and Quebec
Kitchener/Waterloo/Windsor-based hardcore punks Bad Egg and Bristol-based hardcore punks Perp Walk have announced that they will be touring Ontario and Quebec together this September. These will be Perp Walk’s debut Canadian shows. The poster was created by @churchfarts. Bad Egg released Century Egg earlier this year. Perp Walk released The Chain of Infection and Permacrisis in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 10Dominion House TavernWindsor, ON
Sep 11Revive Karaoke BarWaterloo, ON
Sep 12The Dog PitLondon, ON
Sep 13Avant-Garde BatOttawa, ON
Sep 14Microbrasserie Hop StationCoaticook, QC
Sep 15The TraxideMontreal, QC
Sep 17Taverne RoyaleTrois-Riviere, QC
Sep 18Dock EllisToronto, ON
Sep 19VertagogoHamilton, ON