2 hours ago by Em Moore

Desert Mambas have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Pastel Southwestern and will be out on August 2 via Kill Rock Stars. They have also announced that they will be playing an EP release show on August 2 at Permanent Records with Little Fighter and Sammi Lanzetta joining. Desert Mambas released a split with Teens In Trouble as well as their debut EP …But It’s a Dry Heat in 2023. See the announcement below.