Bloodclot is the name for a few different bands that John Joseph, formerly of Cro-Mags, has fronted since the early '80s. The band recently re-released their first LP, Burn Babylon burn from 2008. tHe lineup there was Joseph with ex-BIOHAZARD drummer Danny Schuler, former SPUDMONSTERS/BIOHAZARD guitarist Scott Roberts, and ex-MERAUDER bassist Rick Lopez. That was originally self-released on CD only. The new version is on CD and LP and is out via Back on Black records in the UK, right now.