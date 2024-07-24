Billie Joe Armstrong covers Jesse Malin, details for benefit comp announced

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has released a lyric video for his cover of “Black Haired Girl” by Jesse Malin . The video features animation by Kaleb Kaiser and Jane Beaird. The song originally appeared on Jesse Malin’s 2007 album Glitter in the Gutter . The cover is off the upcoming tribute album Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin which will be out on September 20 via Glassnote Records. All proceeds from the record will go to Jesse Malin’s Sweet Relief Fund which is helping him with his ongoing recovery from a rare spinal stroke that he suffered in 2023. Two benefit shows are coming up at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 1 and 2 where Jesse will take to the stage. Check out the cover and the full tracklist for the album below.

Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin Tracklist

1. Prisoners of Paradise (feat. Bleachers)

2. Oh Sheena (feat. Counting Crows)

3. She Don’t Love Me Now (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

4. Black Haired Girl (feat. Billie Joe Armstrong)

5. Brooklyn (feat. Dinosaur Jr.)

6. About You (feat. Frank Turner)

7. Turn Up the Mains (feat. Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Mike Watt & Joey C.)

8. Room 13 (feat. Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello)

9. Don’t Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day) (feat. The Wallflowers)

10. The Way We Used to Roll (feat. Spoon)

11. Shane (feat. Rocky O’Riordan)

12. In the Modern World (feat. Butch Walker)

13. High Lonesome (feat. Susanna Hoffs)

14. Greener Pastures (feat. Graham Parker)

15, Meet Me At The End of the World (feat. Alejandro Escovedo)

16. Death Star (feat. The Hold Steady)

17. Riding on the Subway (feat. Tommy Stinson and Ruby Stinson)

18. St. Mark's Sunset (feat. The Walker Roaders)

19. Dead On (feat. Ian Hunter)

20. Almost Grown (feat. Danny Clinch and Christopher Thorn with Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country)

21. Shining Down (feat. Aaron Lee Tasjan)

22. When You’re Young (feat. Low Cut Connie)

23.. All The Way From Moscow (feat. Willie Nile)

24. No Way Out (feat. Rancid)

25. You Know It’s Dark When Atheists Start to Pray (feat. Gogol Bordello)

26. God Is Dead (feat. Agnostic Front)

27. Frankie (feat. Murphy’s Law)