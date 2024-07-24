No Sleep Fest has announced its first wave of bands for this year. Blind Equation, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Withpaperwings, and Bulletsbetweentongues will be playing the fest. No Sleep Fest will take place December 7-8 in Houston, Texas.
Previous StoryVideos: Uniform: “Permanent Embrace”.
Next StoryVideos: Listen to two new tracks by Het Up! and read a short interview with the band!
Blind Equation, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, more to play No Sleep Fest 2024
Nu House Studios releases 'Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING' benefit comp
In conversation with Aki and James of Nu House Studios Part 2
Nu House Studios announces 'Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING' benefit comp
Listen to the debut EP by Endswell!
Blind Equation announce Midwestern US tour
Saetia, Thotcrime, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, more to play Dilly Dally Fest 2
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir: “Judge Judy and Executioner”
SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Callous Daoboys / Omerta / Blind Equation (US and ON)
Blind Equation and Your Arms Are My Cocoon to tour Eastern Asia, Australia, and New Zealand