Listen to two new tracks by Het Up! and read a short interview with the band!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of two new tracks by Toronto-baed punk rockers Het Up! ! The songs are called “Painless Disorder” and “”Till Nothing’s Left” and are off their upcoming EP. We caught up with the band to hear their thoughts on the tracks. EP III will be out everywhere via Cursed Blessings Records on July 26. Het Up! will be opening for NOFX on their final Toronto shows which will take place on August 17 and 18. Listen to the songs and read our short interview with the band below!

How would you describe your songwriting process?

The songwriting process with the band is completely collaborative and incredibly democratic. Usually, someone starts with a basic idea for a song, and then we all pitch in to layer, tweak, and build on it. Sometimes, a band member comes in with a fully formed concept, but other times, we take a small idea and work through it together. Getting a song from start to finish is rarely linear—it’s a back-and-forth process

What significance do these songs hold for you?

We're not exactly young bucks anymore. We've lived through a lot, both good and bad, and these songs are a reflection of all that life experience. Our music is shaped by everything we've felt—love, anger, drive, pain, loss, joy and heartburn.

You've said that these songs showcase your drive to continue evolving. How do you make sure you're moving in the right direction? What helps keep you on track?

We’re so hellbent on making great music that we analyze every detail of every note in our songs. It can be debilitating how meticulous we can be as a group but when the excitement is there, it's fucking palpable! When we were recording our last EP, we received texts from Dan (lead singer), excited about adding gang vocals in a song, and proceeded to sing via voice message, acapella style, at 4am. Our growth as a band is all about not sticking to a rigid plan and giving everyone room to be creative.

Who are your biggest influences? What helps you merge your style with theirs?

We've drawn inspiration from a bit of everything on our journey—from childhood favorites to present-day influences: punk, metal, hip hop, reggae, grunge, rock, folk, you name it. Each of us brings our own distinct style to the table, so it's pretty amazing to see how our diverse influences and playing techniques blend together.

As a band, our motive isn't about conforming to anyone else's standards. We see it more as an evolution and appropriation rather than simply merging into the current musical landscape. It's about staying true to ourselves while pushing the boundaries of what's possible.