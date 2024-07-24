The Chisel have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets will go on sale July 25. The Chisel released their album What A Fucking Nightmare earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 20
|Riot Fest
|Chicago., IL
|Sep 21
|Smalls
|Detroit, MI (w/No Time, Home Front)
|Sep 22
|Velvet Undergound
|Toronto, ON (w/No Time)
|Sep 23
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC (w/No Time)
|Sep 26
|Cattivo
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 27
|Louder Than Life
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 28
|Bitr Fest
|Little Rock, AR
|Oct 11
|Aftershock
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 12
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Oct 13
|Desert Daze
|Lake Perris, CA
|Oct 14
|The Paramount
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 15
|Strummer’s
|Fresno, CA
|Oct 16
|Neck of the Woods
|San Francisco, CA