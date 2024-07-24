The Chisel announce tour dates (US and Canada)

The Chisel
by Tours

The Chisel have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets will go on sale July 25. The Chisel released their album What A Fucking Nightmare earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 20Riot FestChicago., IL
Sep 21SmallsDetroit, MI (w/No Time, Home Front)
Sep 22Velvet UndergoundToronto, ON (w/No Time)
Sep 23Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC (w/No Time)
Sep 26CattivoPittsburgh, PA
Sep 27Louder Than LifeLouisville, KY
Sep 28Bitr FestLittle Rock, AR
Oct 11AftershockSacramento, CA
Oct 12The CatalystSanta Cruz, CA
Oct 13Desert DazeLake Perris, CA
Oct 14The ParamountLos Angeles, CA
Oct 15Strummer’sFresno, CA
Oct 16Neck of the WoodsSan Francisco, CA