2 hours ago by Em Moore

Mamaleek have released a video for their new song “Legion of Bottom Deck Dealers”. The video was created by Henry Kaiser. The song is off their upcoming album Vida Blue which will be out on August 9 via The Flenser. Mamaleek released their EP of rare tracks Those Who Pass Between Fleeting Words in 2023 and released their album Diner Coffee in 2022. Check out the video below.