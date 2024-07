4 hours ago by Em Moore

Ann Beretta have announced that they will be releasing a live album documenting their final show as a band. It was filmed at Richmond Music Hall in Richmond, Virginia on June 10, 2023 and three tracks - “Better Medicine”, “The Real America” (ft. Thomas Barnett) and “Forever Family” are streaming now. The Last Songs - Live is available digitally via DCPC Live. Ann Beretta released their split with Blacklist Royals and their album RISE in 2022. Check out the songs below.