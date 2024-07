3 hours ago by Em Moore

Seattle-based Prim have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Move Too Slow and will be out on September 6 via Sunday Drive. The band has also released two new songs “Golden Tooth” (which comes with a video directed by @derekfilms) and “Don’t Count on Me”. Prim released their EP As I’ll Ever Be in 2022. Check out the songs below.