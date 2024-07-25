Wounded Touch and fallfifityfeet to release split EP

Michigan-based Wounded Touch and West Virginia-based fallfiftyfeet have announced that they will be a split EP together. It is called Traumatic Entanglement and will be out on August 23 via Smartpunk Records. Wounded Touch have released a video for their new song “Submitted for (Dis)Approval”. Wounded Touch released their live EP Sleep A Cicada Would Envy in 2023 and released their alum Americanxiety in 2022. fallfiftyfeet released their EP Lonely If You Go in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.