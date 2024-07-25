Mike Roche of T.S.O.L. diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Anonymous Source, Posted by 2 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Sadly, Mike Roche, founding bassist of T.S.O.L., has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. According to a post made by his loved ones, he began experiencing symptoms in 2017, which worsened after contracting COVID-19 in 2020, but despite numerous tests, only recently received an official diagnosis. The symptoms have prevented him from performing with T.S.O.L. and from performing his work as a tattooist. Brandon Reza has been serving as T.S.O.L.'s touring bassist and played on two tracks on their latest album. You can find more information here.