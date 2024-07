Anonymous Source, Posted by 58 minutes ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

The Ergs just wrapped up a tour with Egghead. and Boris the Sprinkler. On that tour, the Ergs played all of their seminal Dorkrockcorkrod album to celebrate the album's re-release (including a new bonus version remixed by Steve Albini). Concerts Hub recorded the first stop of the tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville, Massachusetts on July 18, 2024. You can see the full video below.