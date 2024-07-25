Pillow Queens have announced tour dates for Ireland for this fall and winter. Tickets go on sale on July 26. The band will be touring North America starting in September. Pillow Queens released their album Name Your Sorrow earlier this year and we spoke to vocalist and guitarist Pamela Connolly about it in May. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 21
|The Crescent
|Drogheda
|Nov 22
|Crown Live
|Wexford
|Nov 23
|Bank Lane
|Waterford
|Nov 29
|Set Theatre
|Kilkenny
|Nov 30
|Dolan’s
|Limerick
|Dec 05
|Cyprus Avenue
|Cork
|Dec 06
|Mandela Hall
|Belfast
|Dec 07
|Leisureland
|Galway
|Dec 13
|Vicar Street
|Dublin