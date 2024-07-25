Pillow Queens announce Irish tour dates

Pillow Queens
by Tours

Pillow Queens have announced tour dates for Ireland for this fall and winter. Tickets go on sale on July 26. The band will be touring North America starting in September. Pillow Queens released their album Name Your Sorrow earlier this year and we spoke to vocalist and guitarist Pamela Connolly about it in May. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 21The CrescentDrogheda
Nov 22Crown LiveWexford
Nov 23Bank LaneWaterford
Nov 29Set TheatreKilkenny
Nov 30Dolan’sLimerick
Dec 05Cyprus AvenueCork
Dec 06Mandela HallBelfast
Dec 07LeisurelandGalway
Dec 13Vicar StreetDublin