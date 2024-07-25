UK-based rockers Slowdive have announced US tour dates for November. Tickets go on sale on July 26. Slowdive released their album Everything is Alive in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov. 10
|St. Augustine, FL
|St Augustine Amphitheatre
|Nov. 11
|Charleston, SC
|The Refinery
|Nov. 12
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|Nov. 14
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|Nov. 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|Nov. 17
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|Nov. 18
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Nov 21
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|Nov. 22
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live! Indoor Stage
|Nov. 23
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre