Slowdive announce US tour

Slowdive
by Tours

UK-based rockers Slowdive have announced US tour dates for November. Tickets go on sale on July 26. Slowdive released their album Everything is Alive in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov. 10St. Augustine, FLSt Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov. 11Charleston, SCThe Refinery
Nov. 12Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
Nov. 14Richmond, VAThe National
Nov. 15Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall
Nov. 17Washington, DCThe Anthem
Nov. 18Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount
Nov 21Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
Nov. 22Columbus, OHKEMBA Live! Indoor Stage
Nov. 23Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre