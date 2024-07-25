RAMONESMANIA (DanJoMar, Mikey Erg, Ramoms, Pink Soap) is in 48 hours... there are 23 tickets left!

And that's all for ONLY 14 DOLLARS! Wow! July 27 in Philly at Philamoca! Be there! THERE ARE ONLY 23 TICKETS LEFT… so GO GET 'EM!!!

PLUS, the show will be the debut of Pink Soap , the band comprised of three members from Vixen77 - Caitlin, Liz, and Sarah! They'll be doing a mini-Ramones set and debuting their new tracks!

And, THE FULL MIKEY ERG BAND is coming to smash it up! The full, electrified Mikey Erg band will be smashing through all of that classic 30 minute slab… and Mikey says they are going to try to make the sprint in 20 minutes flat!

Danjomar , the band comprised of Joe Jack Talcum and Dandrew of Dead Milkmen with Marshall are doing an ALL Ramones SET! This is a one time only special event! AND, Ramoms , the band of all moms that play songs about being moms in a Ramones style are blasting through a full set…

CHECK OUT OUR VERY RAD SPONSORS! (THEY HAVE COOL STUFF!)

ALSO, because this show is a larger scale operation than our previous soirees, we got some very, very, very cool sponsors to help out with the show! You absolutely must check out:

REVILLA GROOVES AND GEAR in Milltown, NJ! They have an insane selection of new records that come in daily! They've got some ultra-deals and some ultra, ultra rare stuff on the wall. They also have a great punk section (I got Stations of the Crass there!) Plus, twice a year they have a massive dollar sale of tens of thousands of records and it is a real blast! check them out here!.

ROCK N ROLL KNIFE FIGHT in Landsdowne, PA! RNRKF rules Delaware county! They have an awesome selection of punk clothes, jewelry, and accessories. They've got all kinds of cool things you'd never think that you would see! PLUS they have some very cool original art AND some very rare CDs! Check them out here!.

SKY VALLEY RECORDS in Somerdale, New Jersey! You want punk, metal, goth, industrial and all the mean stuff in South Jerz? THIS is the place for you! They are CONSTANTLY getting in cool new records, too! (I got a very rare Bauhaus LP here once…) This place rocks! Check them out here!.

HEAVY METAL HAIR SALON IN PHILLY! HMHS does really cool, really far out cuts and styles! You have got to check out their instagram where they do some insanely cool dos. Vivid colors, shags, mullets, and tooth gems, they bare top experts! check them out here!

ANGRY, YOUNG, AND POOR in Lancaster, PA! This is THE punk shop in Lancaster county. They have a killer selection of new and used punk records, as well as sokme cool clothes, posters, and a ton of other stuff AND they've got a great mailorder where you can get some rare LPs and CDs! Check them out here!.

RAINBOW RECORDS in Newark, Delaware! Rainbow is just down the street from UoD and they have ALL the big hit new records. AND, they have a TON of used records including a great $5 bin! (I got an Iggy Pop there once…) Also, be sure to check out the CDs in the back… some very rare ones are there… and be sure to check out their mystery bags! You won't be disappointed! Check them out here!.

SIREN RECORDS in Doylestown, PA! If you want records in Bucks county then Siren Records is THE PLACE to be. They bring in new records all the time and if you want the hits, they've got 'em! Also, they have a knack for picking up killer used collections! Check them out here!!

ON THE RECORD in Woodbury, NJDo you want a wide ranging, curated selection of cool records and CDs and maybe a cool in-store show? Go to On the record! n fact, Joe Jack did a solo show there not too long ago! On top of that, they are always bringing in a great selection of primo material- yours truly got some very, very cool Joan Jett.runaways imports there and there was a recent sighting of an original press Circle Jerks Group Sex LP! Plus, be sure to check out the rad stash of 45s! Check them out right here!

JUPITER RECORDS in Wilmington, Delaware! Jupiter is just CONSTANTLY getting in awesome, used records (and they have new ones, too!) The shop is CRAMMED with everything from rock, to punk, to metal, to jazz, to world music, to this and that! Plus, they have a great dollar room and a ton of other cool things… such as Misfits action figures… Check them out here!.

SIT N SPIN RECORDS in Philly! DUDE, Sit and Spin is THE punk shop in Philly. They are just ALWAYS getting in very, very, very cool punk titles, new and used, Lps and singles. They also have a TON of metal. You want the ultra-rare? They got it! You want the cheapies? They got it! And they do mail order! Punx seal of approval. Check them out here!.

REPO RECORDS in Philly! Repo is an INSTITUTION! Every day, they get in cool used records, cool new ones, and they have an amazing CD selection! cheap hits and some rare stuff! And, they have a cat the runs the place- Sir Flatermause! AND, they have a Dwarves poster in the bathroom… Check them out here!

PRINCETON RECORD EXCHANGE in Princeton! PREX is an institution. Every day they get a TOOOON of used records in and let me tell you, they go out the same day! Their discount CD wall is a thing of legend, stocked with the hits and some rare stuff, including EU import CD EPs! Also, they have a ton of NEW records and a GREAT $1 bin. Check them out here!.

VINYL REVIVAL in Lansdowne, PA!Vinyl revival has a rad selection of new and used records.Also, they host live shows and even movie screenings. On top of that, they have a bunch of fun stuff like shirts, record players, weirdo stuff, AND they get in some real great goodies for RSD! check them out here!