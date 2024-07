10 hours ago by Em Moore

The Stoves, made up of Drew Thomson, Ross Miller, and Peter Landi on this recording (all current or past members of Single Mothers), have released a new song. It is called “Cynic’s Bitterness” and is available digitally now. The artwork for the single was created by Ross Miller and Sara Froese. The Stoves released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the song below.