Check out the new track by UnderHeaven!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by UnderHeaven!

UnderHeaven is the space-y post-rock duo composed of Howard Wuelfing (who has collaborated with the Slickee Boys, Half Japanese, and a thousand others) and Chris Gelok (Chorea, Disgorgement, Bassnectar). The band has existed for a number of decades, sometimes including Don Zientara, sometimes including member sof half Japanese, and sometimes just including Wuelfing. Now a Wuelfing/Gelok combo act, the band has cut a new album of cosmic, drifting, far out soundscapes.

The new single, "Church of Bones," exemplifies the new LP with its ethereal floating which is supported by striking, but spartan percussive driving.

The new album will be out via Mo’Villainous Records later this year, but you can hear the new track below, right now.