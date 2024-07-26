Karate to release first new album in 20 years, share two new tracks

Karate have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 20 years. It is called Make It Fit and it will be out on October 18 via Numero Group. The band has also released two new tracks called “Defendants” and “Silence, Sound”. Karate will be touring Europe early in December and will be touring the UK later that month with Tangled Hair supporting. The band’s last studio album was Pockets which was released in 2004 and they released both a split with Unwound and their Complete Studio Recordings collection album in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.