Karate to release first new album in 20 years, share two new tracks

Karate have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 20 years. It is called Make It Fit and it will be out on October 18 via Numero Group. The band has also released two new tracks called “Defendants” and “Silence, Sound”. Karate will be touring Europe early in December and will be touring the UK later that month with Tangled Hair supporting. The band’s last studio album was Pockets which was released in 2004 and they released both a split with Unwound and their Complete Studio Recordings collection album in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.
Make It Fit Tracklist
Defendants
Bleach The Scene
Cannibals
Liminal
Rattle the Pipes
Fall to Grace
Around The Dial
People Ain’t Folk
Three Dollar Bill
Silence, Sound
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 11
|Hljómahöll
|Reykjanesbær, Iceland
|Dec 13
|Wilde Westen
|Kortrijk, BE
|Dec 14
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Dec 16
|The Fleece
|Bristol, UK (w/Tangled Hair)
|Dec 17
|The Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK (w/Tangled Hair)
|Dec 18
|King Tut’s
|Glasgow, UK (w/Tangled Hair)
|Dec 19
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK (w/Tangled Hair)
|Dec 20
|The Garage
|London, UK (w/Tangled Hair)